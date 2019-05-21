ED’s crack team targets Bindura prosecutor

BY CHARLES LAITON

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu) has intensified its anti-corruption blitz in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) headed by Kumbirai Hodzi, with a recent report being made against Bindura public prosecutor.

Sacu was created by Mnangagwa following allegations that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), created by former President Robert Mugabe, had failed in its mandate to effectively curb corruption through arrests and prosecutions.

In a letter dated May 14, 2019, Sacu’s head, Thabani Mpofu, petitioned Hodzi requesting him to take action against one A Ziyadhuma, who is accused by a Harare man, Caiphus Makuwe, of having acted corruptly in a contempt of court matter.

“Mr Makuwe has since approached Sacu and indicated that he has learnt that since the lodging of his complaint, not only has he received any report on action having been taken on his complaint, but that said Mr Ziyadhuma has in fact been promoted to a higher grade within the NPA,” Mpofu said.

“He has written to Sacu complaining about this development and his letter is attached hereto. This matter is being referred to you for remedial action to be taken to the perception that has been created to Mr Makuwe to the effect that the attitude of both Sacu and NPA to corruption is that of indifference.”

In his letter dated May 13, 2019, Makuwe accused Sacu of failing to effectively deal with corruption, saying Sacu had failed him by not making a follow-up on his complaint.

“We are being asked day and night to report corruption to the relevant authorities so that the culprits are brought to book,” he said.

“Here, I have a strange case. When I reported my case to you about a Mr Ziyadhuma, it became a recipe for his promotion. He has since been promoted. No wonder, Zimbabwe is now ranked one of the most corrupt countries in the world.

“The President must not talk of corruption anymore. He is not being listened to or assisted at all by the concerned offices. The case involving Mr A Ziyadhuma is a very clear and straight forward act of corruption.”