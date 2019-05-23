ED’s anti-graft unit combs through NSSA audit report

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s special anti-corruption unit has been tasked to comb through a forensic audit report on scandal-ridden National Social Security Authority (NSSA), which could lead to the arrest of some senior executives at the pension fund and senior government officials.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, Labour and Social Welfare minister Sekai Nzenza said the special anti-corruption unit was going through the report before determining their course of action.

“Where the evidence warrants either criminal action or recovery through civil remedies, we shall pursue the same in the interest of justice,” she said.

Although the minister refused to divulge contents of the report which was compiled by BDO Auditors on behalf of the Auditor-General, Mildred Chiri, Nzenza said the audit deals with the

ICT, investment, human resources and corporate governance issues.

Nzenza, who was accompanied by her permanent secretary Simon Masanga and NSSA board chair Cuthbert Chidoori, said the forensic audit covered the period from January 1, 2015 to February 28, 2018.

“We are in the process of reviewing the report and have engaged a team of lawyers to offer legal counsel after careful appraisal,” she said.

Chidoori struggled to justify why the report was not being made public and would not give a timeline as to when it would be tabled in the National Assembly as required by law.