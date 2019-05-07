Editorial Comment: Chamisa, ED must stop political posturing on dialogue

Editorial Comment

THE need for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa to come together and forge a deal that would see the country rescued from the current economic malaise has never been in doubt.

In fact, the deepening economic crisis on the back of the currency confusion afflicting the country has made such a deal more necessary, as the citizens are paying a huge price for the politicians’ pride.

Both Mnangagwa and Chamisa need to go beyond social media posturing and take the bull by the horns because the more they dilly-dally, the more people continue to suffer.

Politicking does not work in such a situation because beyond the politics, these leaders need to really demonstrate in action that they have the welfare of the citizens at heart.

The majority of Zimbabweans, bearing the brunt of the economic meltdown, are now like orphans in a nation with leaders.

While it might be all good for the leaders to portray themselves in a positive light on social media, claiming to have their doors open for dialogue, it is really not on when this is not turned into action on the ground.

And all the while the population is looking up to the leaders to do something about the economic situation spiralling out of control.

Sticking to entrenched positions — with Mnangagwa insisting he won the last elections fairly and Chamisa insisting otherwise — is not going to help.

Only a compromise can unlock the gridlock. It is not a secret that the country is in a crisis and this demands sober minds that are willing to compromise if a way forward can be found.

With several international bodies such as the European Union and the Southern Africa Development Community having called for dialogue, with several local organisations offering to broker talks between the two political arch-rivals, there is no need why political leaders in the same country cannot find each other for the greater good of the country and its citizens.

We believe now is the time for both Mnangagwa and Chamisa to stand up and be counted. In fact, the mood among the citizens is that if none of the two is willing to sacrifice, the citizens could take things into their own hands. Who knows what will happen if that happens?