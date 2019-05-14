ED to open Culture Week

BY TENDAI SAUTA

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa is set to officially open this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe Culture Week at Glamis Arena in Harare on Saturday.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (Nacz) acting communications and marketing manager Cathrine Mtombeni confirmed the development and said the culture week would run from May 18 to 25 under the theme The African Royalty – Our Heritage.

“The guest of honour will be His Excellency the President, Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. The National launch is being organised by the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation as well as the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe,” she said.

The culture week is a seven-day event that celebrates the importance of cultural diversity in the country through various cultural and artistic expressions. It is commemorated as part of the universal declaration on cultural diversity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

Mthombeni said the official launch would see several activities, including a cultural procession, music and dance performances, fashion show, art and craft as well as herbal medicine exhibitions.

The week-long cultural fiesta, Mthombeni said, was a call to everyone to pay homage to the Zimbabwean way of life as espoused through food, language, arts and traditional leadership.

“Last year’s theme was A Tool for Building Communities, Signifying Identity and a True Sense of Belonging. Unesco regional cultural adviser for Southern Africa, Damir Dijakovic, officiated at the 2018 Culture Week closing ceremony and celebration of Africa Day in Harare, Zimbabwe, on May 25, 2018,” she said.