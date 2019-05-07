ED pledges decent accommodation for all

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday pledged to provide decent accommodation for all Zimbabweans after visiting Mbare’s Matapi flats, which are being renovated under a joint deal between government and Harare City Council.

Renovations at the flats, which had become an eyesore and a potential health disaster, started after one block was gutted down by fire last year.

“Remember that last year, when one block was burnt, I visited the place and promised residents that I will look into renovations there, particularity that block and the rest of other blocks around that place,” Mnangagwa said.

“When I visited the place, I discovered that they were very dilapidated so I made arrangements that they are fixed. The company that is working there has so far attended to about three or four blocks, but they are going to do all the blocks around there.”

He said government, using funds raised through the Transitional Stabilisation Programme, together with Harare City Council contracted a Singaporean company, FCG, which is leading the renovations. Mnangagwa said the Matapi renovations were the beginning of “bigger things to come”.

The renovations at Matapi include replacing the obsolete sewer reticulation system and upgrading communal toilets and laundry rooms, which were build during the colonial era.