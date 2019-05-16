ED, fringe parties to launch dialogue

BY OBEY MANAYITI

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will tomorrow officially launch his dialogue with leaders of small opposition parties that contested in last year’s harmonised elections.

Mnangagwa’s initiative excludes his biggest challenger from the MDC, Nelson Chamisa, whose party is boycotting the process, insisting on a neutral convener.

Zanu PF entered into the dialogue with the small parties whose impact at the elections was relatively insignificant. Addressing journalists after a politburo meeting yesterday, Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo said they received the progress report on the dialogue from the acting secretary for legal affairs Patrick Chinamasa.

“The acting secretary for legal affairs gave a progress report on the political parties dialogue process which is to be officially launched by His Excellency on May 17 (tomorrow), ” Khaya Moyo said.

Asked if Zanu PF discussed the possibility of persuading parties that are boycotting the process, Khaya Moyo said the meeting only discussed the ruling party’s participation alone.

Various organisations, including churches and civil society organisations, have struggled to bring the major parties and other stakeholders to a roundtable to resolve the worsening economic situation in the country.

MDC vowed not to participate, citing the need for an independent mediator and insists that Mnangagwa’s legitimacy must be part of the agenda. The party claims that Mnangagwa stole last year’s vote, aided by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

According to Khaya Moyo, the politburo also discussed the just-ended South African elections where its delegation gave a report, describing the polls as free, fair and credible.