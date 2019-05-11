CUT student dies in campus bus accident

BY JAMES MUONWA

A FIRST-YEAR Accounting student at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) was on Wednesday evening run-over by a bus he and other learners were scrambling to get onto to ferry them home.

The now deceased, Munyaradzi Africa Sakurangaranga succumbed to injuries sustained in the freak accident after being admitted at a local hospital where he was receiving further treatment.

CUT marketing and public relations director, Musekiwa Clinton Tapera confirmed the tragedy in a statement yesterday .

“It is with a deep sense of sadness and grief that Chinhoyi University of Technology has to announce the death of our level 1:2 Accounting student Munyaradzi Africa

Sakurangaranga, a hard-working and renowned peer educator early morning of Thursday 9 May 2019.

“The tragic death was as a result of an accident involving our university bus on campus as students jostled to get on the bus to go home,” Tapera said.

The varsity said it takes full responsibility and was engaging all stakeholders to ameliorate the trauma caused by the tragic loss, particularly on the deceased’s family.

Tapera further said: “We have engaged his parents who have fully accepted the circumstances of the accident and met university management and our driver, a gesture we

didn’t expect at this moment of grief and mourning.”

Mashonaland West police spokesperson, Inspector Clemence Mabgweazara was unreachable to give further details by the time of going to print.

The Students and Youth Working on Sexual and Reproductive Health Action Team (SAYWHAT) said it was saddened by the news of Sakurangaranga’s passing on.

SAYWHAT described the former Mabvuku High School pupil as an intelligent, vibrant and passionate advocate of health among tertiary learners.