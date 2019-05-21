Cranborne Bullets maintain top spot

BY HENRY MHARA

CRANBORNE Bullets were held to a goalless draw by Beta XI on Sunday, but maintained their position at the top of the Zifa Northern Region Division One log standings after their nearest rivals also dropped points.

The Nesbert Saruchera-coached side has 15 points, one ahead of Black Mambas who played to a 1-1 draw against fourth-placed Harare City Cubs on Sunday.

Third-placed Herentals U20 had the chance to go top of the log on Saturday when they hosted Golden Valley, but were frustrated to a goalless draw.

It could have been worse for the Students, but they are still within striking distance of the top two teams in an intriguing race for the title.

Saruchera was relieved that after dropping points, they still managed to retain the top position.

“Northern Region is a very tough league. All the teams are good, but we will fight hard to try and retain our current position until the end of the season,” Saruchera said.

The veteran coach, who last worked in the topflight five years ago when he coached Flame Lilly, knows what is required of him to win promotion.

“I have a very good squad which I think can be the best in this league. It’s a mixture of youngsters and experienced players, but, most importantly, it is rich in talent.”

Zifa Northern Region Division One Week 7 results

Beta XI 0-0 Cranboune Bullets, Herentals U20 0-0 Golden Valley, Harare City Cubs 1-1 Black Mambas, FC National 1-2 PAM, Karoi United 1-0 Kariba Waves, Blue Swallows 0-0 Black Tigers, Chegutu Pirates 1-1 Banket United, Ngezi Platinum U19 1-0 Cam and Motor, Grain Tigers 0-0 Blue Jets