Community service for stabbing colleague over girlfriend

By Simbarashe Sithole

A 20-YEAR-OLD Kwekwe man involved in a love triangle was slapped with a one-year sentence on Tuesday for stabbing his colleague three times on his back before stoning him.

Evans Banda (20) of house number 90/1 Old Mbizo, Kwekwe, pleaded guilty to an assault charge before Kwekwe magistrate Story Rushambwa.

The court heard that on April 9 around 7am at Musopero bar in Kwekwe, Banda met his friend Bongani Mpofu and accused him of snatching his girlfriend and stabbed him three times. The defenceless Mpofu fell down, and using a catapult, Banda shot a stone at him before walking away.

In passing sentence , the magistrate took into consideration that Banda was a first offender.

He suspended four months on condition that Banda does not commit a similar offence in the next five years, while the remaining eight months were commuted to 280 hours of community service at Mbizo Clinic.

Freddy Ndoro prosecuted.