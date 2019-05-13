Cindy eyes American market

BY PHILLIP CHIDAVAENZI

SULTRY songbird and fashion entrepreneur Cindy Munyavi’s star continues to rise as she is set to headline this year’s edition of the Miss Zimbabwe-USA pageant scheduled for Africa Day at the Doubletree Hotel in Chicago.

The multiple award-winning musician told NewsDay Life & Style at the weekend from her temporary base in the US that her record label, Bryce Nation, sealed the deal with the Zim Expo in Chicago, who are the organisers of the pageant.

Munyavi said she was excited by the opportunity to meet her fans in the US and network with other people.

“I have expectations of meeting some of my fans who are in the USA and networking with new people. Zim Expo is also a business platform where people from all walks of life come and

network together. I am also seeing this as an opportunity to provide my services as an entertainer and a performer and an opportunity to network with other businesspeople

internationally,” she said.

Munyavi described the development as “a huge leap” in her music career as it was every artiste’s dream to push their music beyond the borders.

“This is my first time in the USA and I’m extremely excited about it,” she said. “I’m in Boston now and I’m only going to Chicago for my gig. Iam loving being in the US for now, it’s a

good environment. It’s an eye opener for me and a great exposure to different cultures and a different environment.”

The musician said she was currently working on a collaboration titled Boss with American artiste KV the Ghost.

“KV the Ghost is signed to a label called Ivy League Empire, which is a record label we are working with as Bryce Nation on my track called Boss, which is on my forthcoming album titled

No One is safe,” she said.

Cindy, who is quite active on social media said her online presence has helped expand her brand.

“Not only are my fans in touch with what I am doing, but also the fact that it has made me morph into a brand influencer,” she said, adding that several corporates were now paying her

to help them with their brand activation strategies.

Munyavi is currently the brand ambassador for Vaida chemicals.

She said being a musician has helped her set up her entrepreneur brand faster than would have been possible if she had only stuck to music and gave credit to her shop manager, Locardia and her management team at Bryce Nation, whom she said helped her juggle her various responsibilities.