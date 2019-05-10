Chivhu school sues parents over unpaid tuition

By Miriam Mangwaya

Marondamashanu Primary School in Chikomba District has approached the Chivhu civil court in a bid to recover over $3 000 in fees arrears.

The school, which was represented by the development committee chairperson Tawanda Pfumojena, dragged 28 parents to court for failing to pay ZWL$20 per term over many years. It is illegal for schools to chase pupils away for non-payment of fees.

The matter was heard before magistrates Ngoni Nduna, Felix Chauromwe and Mitchel Panavanhu, who ordered 20 parents to settle their school fee arrears on judgments by consent.

However, eight of the cases were struck off the roll on the basis that the school had failed to cite the proper names of the respondents or it did not provide return of services.

Default judgments were granted for parents who did not attend the hearings.

Marondamashanu Primary School has an enrolment of more than 200 pupils.