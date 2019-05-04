Chivhu man in dock for sodomising mentally-challenged man

By Miriam Mangwaya

A 34-YEAR-OLD man appeared before a Chivhu regional magistrate on Tuesday, facing allegations of aggravated indecent assault for sodomising a mentally-ill man.

Emmanuel Makaranga pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Fadzai Mutombeni.

Prosecutor Corrence Chimbadzwa told the court that on February 10, in the early hours of the morning, Makaranga saw the complainant, who is of no fixed abode, sleeping on a pavement at

the Chivhu Location Shopping Centre.

He took him to his residence in Chivhu location, where they shared a bed.

When the complainant fell asleep, Makaranga allegedly had sexual intercourse with him once, without his consent.

The complainant then woke up and asked Makaranga what he was doing to him, but did not get any response. The complainant then left the residence.

Later that day, the complainant informed another resident who advised him to report the matter to the police, leading to Makaranga’s arrest.

Makaranga was remanded to today for continuation of trial.