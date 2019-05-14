Chipinge man bashes colleague over borrowed spanners

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

A CHIPINGE man has been fined $100 or 10 days in prison after he brutally attacked his former workmate for asking him to hand back tools he had borrowed.

Victor Derera (33), of Gaza E in Chipinge, was convicted on his own plea of guilty to assault when he appeared before Chipinge magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

In addition to the fine, three months in prison were wholly suspended for five years on condition he does not commit a similar offence within that period.

In mitigation, Derera said it was wrong for him to assault the complainant, John Muzulu.

“It wasn’t my intention to assault him. I apologise for the mistake and may the court exercise leniency on me when handing down my sentence,” he said.

Prosecutor Sesekedzai Mayera told the court that when Muzulu met Derera at Gaza E Business Centre on Independence Day, he asked him to hand over the spanners, which he borrowed during the time they were still working together.

A misunderstanding arose between the two. Derera then started assaulting Muzulu, who sustained face injuries.

Muzulu later made a police report, leading to Derera’s arrest.