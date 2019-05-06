Chicken Inn bounce back

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

MANICA DIAMONDS . . . . . 0

CHICKEN INN . . . . . . . . . .(1)2

AN impressive Chicken Inn yesterday bounced back to winning ways with a victory over Manica Diamonds in a Castle Lager Premier League match played at Gibbo Stadium.

It was the Gem Boys’ second successive defeat after last week’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Hwange at the Colliery.

The Luke Masomere-coached side succumbed to Brett Amidu goal on the 32nd minute before Clive Augusto’s 59th minute strike sealed the points for Joeny Antipas’ side.

Masomere blamed the defeat to fatigue.

“Fatigue is now getting the better of my team, we are travelling every week and my players are now struggling to cope; this is a serious problem we are facing as a team,” he said

The Gem Boys are using Gibbo Stadium as their home ground after Sakubva Stadium in Mutare was condemned by Premier Soccer League.

Antipas praised his charges as they delivered the first win in the last three matches.

“It was good to return to our winnings after we lost narrowly in our last games, but in those games we played well and today (yesterday) I am happy with the three points,” he said.

The match started on a slow pace.

Augusto’s pin point cross was headed home by Amidu to send the few travelling fans into a frenzy.

Kadonzvo almost doubled the lead, but with only Manica Diamonds goalkeeper Jorum Muchambo to beat, but he, however, dragged his shot wide.

Muchambo was called into action saving Amidu’s shot on the 45th minute.

The Gamecocks started the second half on the front foot and were duly rewarded on the 59th minute through Augusto to give his side a comfortable

lead.