Chapungu vow to inflict Mushowani more pain

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

GWERU-based side Chapungu have promised to inflict more pain on struggling newcomers, Mushowani Stars, when the two sides clash in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane tomorrow.

The airforce side has been enjoying a good run of form, where they have managed two wins and a draw in their opening four assignments.

Last weekend, they accounted for a rare maximum points over Triangle at Gibbo Stadium, courtesy of an Ian Nyoni strike, to leap to seven points.

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama said they want to maintain their winning momentum and dropping points against Mushowani will not be accepted.

“We have so far been good, but there is still a lot of work to be done before we can say we are at our best.

“We have to keep this form by all means possible to make sure that we collect as much points as possible in the first half of the season,” he said.

“We are in high spirits as we prepare for Mushowani on Sunday. We respect them just like any other team in the league, but we want those three points.

“There is every reason to keep dreaming because so far so good. We have been doing good and because of the background that we have not been very good in the previous seasons, we have to

keep fighting and remain focused.”

Nyoni has been riding high for the airmen with four goals to his name, and so is Brighton Mugoni, who has so far scored three goals.

Mushowani, on the other hand, are still searching for their first top-flight win and will have to be at their penetrative best when they take on Chapungu, a side renowned for its

physicality and steely defence line that is marshalled by Blessed Mbavarira and Collin Kwaramba.