Brexit talks collapse after Theresa May and Labour Party fail to reach deal

London (CNN) Brexit talks between British Prime Minister Theresa May’s government and the opposition Labour Party have broken down, pitching the UK further into political disarray.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday that the negotiations have “gone as far as they can go” and that the two sides had been unable to bridge “important policy gaps between us.”

The talks, which have lasted nearly two months, were convened in an attempt to agree on a Brexit plan that could stand a chance of being approved by Britain’s fractured Parliament. But the prospect of agreement faded as lawmakers on both sides grew irritated with the process.

May was forced to indicate that she will stand down soon as Conservative Party leader, making it even less likely that Labour would be motivated to help her.

It’s now less clear than ever how the UK will leave the European Union, three years after Britons gave a narrow mandate for the split in a bitterly fought referendum. The latest deadline agreed with the EU is October 31, but there currently seems little prospect of any plan winning a majority in the House of Commons.