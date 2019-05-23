Breaking: War hero Dabengwa dies

By newsday
- May 23, 2019
The late ZAPU leader Dumiso Dabengwa

Online Reporter

Liberation war hero Dumiso Dabengwa has passed away after being ill for a long time.

He was 80.

Reports say he died on his way from India where he had gone to seek mediacal attention for a liver problem.

More to follow…

Tags

1 Comment

  1. WaMachekera

    Sad indeed. Rest in peace Dumiso Dabengwa. Zimbabwe has lost a HERO.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *