Breaking: War hero Dabengwa dies

Online Reporter
Liberation war hero Dumiso Dabengwa has passed away after being ill for a long time.
He was 80.
Reports say he died on his way from India where he had gone to seek mediacal attention for a liver problem.
More to follow…
WaMachekera
Sad indeed. Rest in peace Dumiso Dabengwa. Zimbabwe has lost a HERO.