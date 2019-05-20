Bosso woes continue

BY SINDISO DUBE

Highlanders . . . . . . . . 0

Herentals . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Struggling Highlanders’ season went from bad to worse after they were held by Herentals at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday to stretch their winless run to eight games.

Bosso once again dominated the match, but as they have done since the start of the season, failed to convert the numerous chances they created.

Their impotence in front of goal has left underfire coach Madinda Ndlovu confused.

So poor is this Bosso side in front of goal that they have scored just two goals in the eight matches that they have played this season, losing three and drawing five.

They currently sit second from the bottom of the log, and alarm bells are beginning to sound louder with each bad result.

“I can’t explain such a situation. It is beyond my explanation and anyone else. You can’t blame the boys and you can’t crucify me for such results,” Ndlovu said.

In all honest, Bosso has played better football than most of the teams in the league this season, and had they converted half of the chances that they create, they could have easily won all the drawn games.

“We are playing good football. Everyone can see how we are playing. We are applying all football aspects in our game, but we don’t get to score. Such a situation is disturbing to the technical team and also the players who want a win more than anyone else.”

Even Ndlovu’s opposite in yesterday’s match Kumbirai Mutiwekuziwa admitted that his side had been outplayed for the greater part of the game.

“Highlanders play an exciting passing game. They played well, especially in the first half, creating a number scoring opportunities, but they couldn’t score. They should work more on their scoring which I think is the most crucial and lacking aspect in their game,” he advised.

Ndlovu, looking for a change in fortunes, made changes to the team that was mauled by Chicken Inn last week, with the notable inclusion of Denzel Khumalo, who was making his second appearance of the season.

He managed to help control the tempo of the match against an overly aggressive opponent who was lucky to finish the match with all their players.

Mbongeni Ndlovu was pushed onto the perimeter fence in an off the ball incident and finished the match with a bandaged arm.

McClive Phiri was not so lucky after another similar off the ball incident, and he had to be taken to hospital with a head injury.

On both occasions, the referee turned a blind eye.

Teams

Highlanders: A Sibanda, M Phiri (A Mbeba, 43’), B Banda, N Masuku, P Muduhwa, M Ndlovu, T Makanda, P Dube, B Sibanda, P Nyirenda, D Mhindirira (D Khumalo, 68’)

Herentals: F Kuchineyi, K Bingala (J Mutadza, 67’), C Mavhurume, B Majarira (T Chitukutuku, 78’), W Chimbetu, B Maunganidze, I Benza (S Cheya, 59’), R Hachiro, T Benza, P Chiota,

W Kapumha