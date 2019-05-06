Bosso poor show nags Madinda

By Sindiso Dube

Highlanders FC . . . . . . 0

Hwange FC . . . . . . . . . . . . 0

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu struggled to explain his team’s struggles in front of goal as they settled for yet another draw against Hwange at home at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Bosso have played four draws with two defeats so far this season scoring just two goals in the process.

Speaking after the match Ndlovu said his team’s struggles were baffling him.

“It’s a game of football and there are things that can’t be explained. The team applied all aspects of the game and the thing that matters the most is putting the ball behind the

nets and it’s the only factor that we failed. Scoring is an individual skill that one can’t practise at training. If the team can create as many chances from the first to the last

whistle and we come up with nothing, then it’s beyond my explanation,” he said.

“I feel for my boys who wanted the win more than anyone. They pressed the opponent from the first whistle and when they walk away with nothing I really feel for them.”

Hwange coach Nation Dube was pleased with the draw.

“The boys were playing our game according to plan, we went in with the mission of closing them down while we wait to hit them on the counter. A point away from home is important for us, it’s a morale booster as we go into the next match which we will be playing at home,” Dube said.

Hwange were presented with a good opportunity of breaking the deadlock in the 34th minute after being awarded a penalty following a foul on Admire Banda, but Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda denied Chipangano.

Bosso controlled possession throughout the match, but failed to penetrate Hwange’s defence marshalled by former Bosso defender Felix Chindungwe and Kupakwashe Matake.

Teams

Highlanders FC: A. Sibanda, M Phiuri, A.Silla, P. Nyirenda (R.Lunga 70), A. Mbeba, P. Muduhwa, M. Ndlovu, T. Makanda, M. Sibanda (D. Mhindiri 70), P. Dube, Bukhosi Sibanda (C. Kapupurike 88).

Hwange FC: T.Mvula, K. Matake, N. Chinyerere, F. Chindungwe, G. Ndlovu, A. Chuma, A. Banda, A. Ndlovu (T. Ncube 58), E. Gwitima (G. Ngulube 88), D. Maphosa, G. Zulu

(T. Chese 58).