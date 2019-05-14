BMX riders confident ahead of ACI World Champs

By Freeman Makopa

National BMX Association of Zimbabwe (NBMXAZ) president Willem Krause is confident the team going to the UCI BMX World Championships slated for Zolder in Belgium from July 21 to 28 will bring glory.

Ten riders will be travelling to Belgium after an initial squad of 16 was trimmed down.

“A Zimbabwe squad of 16 riders was initially selected, which was trimmed down to a team consisting of 10 riders to meet the costs of sending the team. The squad is ready to participate at the worlds. We are confident that this time our riders will impress,” he said.

Krause said this will be an opportunity for the youngsters to get exposure as they brush shoulders with the world’s best.

“This is an amazing opportunity for the Zimbabwe team to participate in a UCI World BMX event, against the best in the world. The experience gained will be good for the riders.

“Given the timeframe available from announcement of the initial squad to final selection and date of departure to the world event, every effort has been made by selectors, coaches and parents to prepare each and every rider as best as possible,” he added.

Squad

Emmanual Kagande, Sophia Colladen, Joanna Gore, Marcus Nascimento, Tawanda Marova, Tariq Shelton, Emmanuel Gore, Spencer Muchamiri, Jayden Muzinda and Enoch Gore.