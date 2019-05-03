Benin residents call for fresh polls as protests enter day 2

BY AFRICANEWS

Residents in Benin are calling on President Patrice Talon to organize new elections or resign after violence broke out in a controversial legislative polls.

A woman died on Thursday after she was wounded in Wednesday’s protests.

Medics say another man was brought to the hospital with gunshots at his back.

If he’s not afraid of the ballot, he can resume the election or resign.

“ If he’s not afraid of the ballot, he can resume the election or resign. And we will see if the people approve of these methods or if the people disapprove, he can draw his conclusions from it’‘, a resident said.

Another said “ we do not accept Talon killing our democracy, we do not accept it. as he himself acknowledged in an interview on RFI.”

Protests continued on Thursday after Benin’s legislative election was held on Monday April 29 without a single opposition candidate.

The situation has elicited warning signs from civil society and right groups within and outside of the country.