. . . as Green Machine go top

BY KENNETH NYANGANI IN TRIANGLE

TRIANGLE . . . . . . . . . . . (0) 1

CAPS UNITED . . . . . . . . (1) 2

DOMINIC Chungwa scored the winner as Caps United beat Triangle at Gibbo Stadium yesterday to go top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table.

Midfielder Joel Ngodzo had given the Green Machine a 15th minute lead as he continued with his rich vein of form, but Triangle equalised in the 53rd minute through Simba Makoni.

However, Chungwa stunned the home side with a wonder strike eight minutes from time to spark wild celebrations from the away side.

The win ensued United go top of the log standings and have a chance of stretching their lead when they play their game in hand against Chapungu on Thursday at the National Sports

Stadium.

Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe was full of praise for his boys, who notched a fourth straight win.

‘’We did well as a team,” Chitembwe said.

“We were very much aware that the game was going to be difficult. We knew that in the second half, they were going to come at us, and they did just as we had predicted and got a goal.

But we knew that we were going to catch them on a break. We did exactly that to win the match.”

Triangle gaffer Taurai Mangwiro bemoaned’s side’s lack of concentration at key moments.

“Congratulations to Caps United, it was a good win for them. They scored at the right moment, at a time when we were pressuring them,” he said

“I think defensively, we lost focus in the last minutes of the match, because we wanted to win the match, but I believe as a team we did well. Unfortunately, we lost three crucial

points.”

Triangle were more cautious in the first minutes of the match, as they allowed their opponents more space, and they made full use of it with the opener when Ngodzo reacted fast to slot

home after goalkeeper Marion Chang had spilled a Valentine Musarurwa freekick.

The goal appeared to reinvigorate the home side, which searched for an equaliser, and after trying for long periods, they were duly rewarded on the other side of the half when

goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba also made his own blunder, which Makoni capitalised on with a cool finish.

The Caps goalkeeper then made amends for his earlier mistake with two smart saves to deny Collins Dhuwa and Makoni after the hour mark.

Then against the run of play, Chungwa blasted home from some distance for a lead his team protected to the end.

Teams

Triangle: M Chang, P Tonha, A Chiveya, D Dzvinyai, O Mwerahari, D Mudadi, G Bhero, R Kawondera, T January, S Makoni, C Dhuwa

Caps United: P Chigumba, V Musarurwa, V Ndaba, G Goriyati, M Mwanjali, B Sarupinda, PBhamusi, J Ngodzo, G Nyoni, J Zhuwawu, D Chungwa