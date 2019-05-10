All set for Mother’s Day event

BY SIBONGINKOSI MAPHOSA

A GROUP of women from Bulawayo, based in the United Kingdom, are organising a Mothers’ Day event in the City of Kings on May 12.

Running under the theme Women of Courage, the day-long event will see several goodies donated to the less-privileged.

Speaking to Sothern Eye Life & Style from the UK, event organiser Sinikiwe Dube said they were excited about the opportunity to work with communities in the country.

“We are so delighted to partner with our fellow sisters back home, to pass this positive gesture and put a smile on women’s faces back home. Remember, women build the nation,” she said.

Dube said this was their second event following the inaugural programme held last year, which she said was a success.

She promised that this year’s event, however, would be bigger and better.

“We had a similar event last year, and we streamed it live on Facebook. We hope this year it is going to be much better. We are planning to make this an annual event, because we believe women are the backbone of any society, hence they must be celebrated fully,” she said.