4 nabbed with 76,7kg ivory

BY SILAS NKALA

FOUR men, including a Zimbabwe National Army deserter, have been arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of 76,7kgs of Ivory.

The former ZNA member, Faunel Luphahla (34), Alos Savanhu (38), Ndaba Ncube (27) of Dete and a Gwabalanda resident Innocencia Siwela (42) are being represented by Thulani Nkala.

All the four denied the charge of possessing raw ivory without a permit, when they appeared before Hwange magistrate Livard Philemon yesterday and were remanded in custody to May 16.

The court was told that on February 12 in the evening, a team of Zimbabwe Parks and Wild Life Management Authority officials and members of the Criminal Investigations Department,

Mineral Fauna and Flora Unit were on patrol along the Bulawayo–Victoria Falls Road when they came across suspicious vehicles parked on the side of the road.

They stopped to investigate, but one of the cars sped off. The team searched the remaining vehicle and the driver disappeared into the bush. Savanhu also tried to escape, but was

arrested.

Police reportedly recovered a plastic bag containing raw ivory.

Savanhu is then said to have made calls to the other three accomplices, leading to their arrest and recovery of 76,7kg of ivory valued $19 176.