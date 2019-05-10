10 thoughts on entrepreneurship

SUCCESS LIFE Jonah Nyoni

The unavailability of jobs must make us think of other alternatives. We can’t wait for someone to create jobs for us. We must now think about how to create our own jobs and for others.

The debate has been: Not all of us are born entrepreneurs. It’s a good hypothesis when you are employed, but if you are not and need a better life, entrepreneurship is the way to go. The good news is that anyone can learn entrepreneurship. This article will give you 10 titbits to becoming a better entrepreneur.

Learning agility

Learning is the best starting point. There is what is called neuroplasticity. Neuro means your brain. Plasticity means flexibility to expand. This means that your brain can grow through learning.

Learn by looking at what others have done. Link with greater minds that can stretch your thinking. Leverage on the available technology and things that have been created. Improve what others have created.

It is said we might not be able to change many things, but there is that one corner we can change in this world. It is called the mind.

Start with what you have

Most people look for outside factors to better their lives. It is not about what’s there outside, but what’s there inside. This calls you to delve into your purpose. Why are you here? What do you have? And how can you use it to your advantage? Look inside.

Know your drive

Passion is what you need to start your best business. I usually say passion is like gasoline in a car.

A car without petrol cannot move and so is a person without passion. Passion is the gasoline that makes you look for opportunities, take risks, exploit opportunities and change your surroundings.

Attitude

Passion is the gasoline and attitude is the driver. Yes, a car can have gasoline, but it can’t move without a driver. Attitude is the driver. Attitude controls your thinking, feeling, actions and your results. Passion says this car can move, but attitude says let this car move now.

Brain power

Passion is fuel. Attitude is the driver. And your brain is the engine. If you can think it, you can have it by doing what is needed. Service your engine. Feed it with quality food. Grow your mind and grow your business. Brian Tracy said: “Your brain is like a muscle, it grows with exercise.”

People skills

As an entrepreneur passion is gasoline. Attitude is the driver. Brain power is the engine. Mastering people skills is the terrain where you drive this car. Learn to manoeuvre in the business streets by learning people. Business is about who will buy more from you at a profit. Learn people behaviour. Network.

Love people. Add value to them and they will pay you. People have our money. The size and quality of your networks will determine your financial power.

Learn to change

An article in Forbes magazine, written by Nina Angelovska, says: “It is not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that is most adaptable to change.”

Stay in there

We fail, fall, falter and fumble. That’s the life of an entrepreneur. Don’t be afraid of all that. Don’t fear to fail. Learn to fail and continue to fight. Oral Roberts once said: “Winners never quit and quitters never will.” Success is simple, but it’s not easy. It is never easy because there is a process you must undertake. It is not easy and that is why not everyone is rich and successful.

Be pro-active

Learn to see more in life. Learn to see things before they happen. Create your future by being proactive. Don’t wait for life to happen to you, but make life happen. Most people are always playing defence. Learn to be an attacker and score.

Work harder

As I part for today. I thank all comments to this column.. But before I say goodbye I must tell you one more thing: Work hard. Yes. Just work harder. Sleep less, work more, dream bigger and sell more.