Zupco launches new bus fleet

By Farai Matiashe
President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday launched a new Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (Zupco) bus fleet, which he said would provide transport safety nets and modernise the local transport system.
Mnangagwa said government had bought the fleet from South Africa and China.
“In January, one of the issues I (said) was that we had arranged to acquire 500 buses from the Republic of Belarus, but by the time I came back there had been some incidences back home … some violence occurred. During the course of the disturbances, fare charges by kombis went up so that the commuters were affected.
“So, we decided that it was necessary to have a stable transport system both in the urban and in the countryside, but because the arrangement we had done in Europe would take longer, we decided to make preliminary arrangements which would bring about 300 buses before the 500 coming from Europe,” he said.
Mnangagwa said the initial 25 buses were ready to ply various routes and more would come by the end of the month.
“These 300, 200 from SA and 100 from China coming into the country some days ago. On a daily basis, they are arriving, some yesterday, some today and tomorrow and so on, but we believe that before the monthend all the 300 will be in Harare. But this consignment is now ready to be put into operation,” he said.
Mnangagwa added that Harare Institute of Technology technology transfer director Talon Garikayi had invented a new bus management system which would be used to track the Zupco fleet and curb corruption.
NACIDO RICO
The next elections are around the corner and the fleet will be used to ferry supporters to attend Zanu rallies.
Mimi
I hope that ED and his gvt did not divert the finances donated towards Cyclone Idai to sponsor this “Zupco project!!”
zanda shumba
Will see how low the fares of these buses will be, and whether that will be sustainable. we will also see the old new dispensation will not abuse the buses for its party business. will see if corruption at ZUPCO will be managed. All these will determine the lifespan of buses and viability of ZUPCO. Sadly these buses often have to ferry loads of ZANU PF supporters to various places to boost ED Mnangagwa rally attendencies. If operated professionally ZUPCO would be viable, but there is always a Zanu pf finger poking