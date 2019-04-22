Zimbabweans urged to live in peace, harmony

The Salvation Army (TSA) has called for Zimbabweans to live in peace and harmony and in order to build a better country.

By Farai Matiashe

TSA Harare West division commander, lieutenant colonel Samuel Baah yesterday said Zimbabweans needed to have hope.

“For all purposes, we know that the message of Easter is about the message of forgiveness, reconciliation, peace and unity, message of hope and victory,” he said.

“There is need to live in peace, harmony and in reconciliatory spirit so that we can build families as well as build the nation because that is what God did to the human kind by bringing Jesus Christ to the world. He reunited us through Jesus to himself.”

In January, the country was rocked with deadly protests which left over 17 people dead, followed by major disasters such as Cyclone Idai which left a trail of destruction Chimanimani and Chipinge and other parts of the country that left over 300 dead and Battlefields mine collapse that killed over 20.

TSA Harare West, which is made up of members from suburbs including Dzivarasekwa, Mufakose, Mt Pleasant, Belvedere as well as Norton and Mhondoro were gathered at Kuwadzana Primary School in Mt Hampden since Thursday to commemorate Easter holidays.

This year’s STA Easter gatherings were running under the theme Deepening Our Spiritual Life and Stewardship.

Baah said it was important as believers and followers of Christ to relate to Him spiritually and when people come together through the word and prayer, they are able to build better relationships.

Speaking to NewsDay, STA national headquarters secretary for business administration, Lieutenant Colonel Sheila Chitanda urged youths to refrain from drugs.

“In terms of drug abuse which is disturbing more of our youths, I advise them to shun such and focus more on entrepreneurship. Some can engage in farming as well as other businesses. So, they can sustain themselves by creating employment for themselves as well as for others,” she said.

TSA was established in 1865 in London by one-time Methodist circuit-preacher William Booth and his wife Catherine as the East London Christian Mission and re-branded to TSA in 1878.

TSA, which has to date spread to 131 countries, came to the then Salisbury, now Harare, on November 18, 1891.