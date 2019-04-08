Zim rapper revives career

BY COLIN CRAIG MOYO

SOUTH AFRICA-BASED Zimbabwean rapper, Bret “Bret Rammz the Young King” Ngwenya (pictured) said he is now reviving his music career after a long break.

Rammz started his music career while in New Lobengula, Bulawayo with a hip-hop group named Teardream Boiz.

“This is my year of greatness because I want to continue to make more music here in South Africa. I have performed alongside Emtee who is a South African hip-hop award-winning artiste and so I want to revive my music career here in South Africa,” he said.

Rammz said he will continue to upload his music onto the internet because that has helped him strike a collaboration deal with American hip-hop artiste Rahc Wilson, which saw them recording the single, Get the Cheese.

He urged upcoming artistes to browse through the internet to market themselves.

“I will fly the flag high while representing my motherland in South Africa and I promise my fans that this year I will be dropping several singles,” he said.

Rammz said he will drop a hit song this coming month produced by Tweezy, who was nominated Producer of the Year at the SA Hip-Hop Awards 2014 and 2015. Tweezy was named

Producer of the Year by Hype Magazine.

“I have recorded a single which is produced by Tweezy which I believe is a hit song and I am yet to release more singles and I want to take my music career to the international market. My music is meant to stir up the youths to work hard in life and there is one life to live so me, I go hard,” he said.