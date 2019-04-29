Zanu PF starts conference preps

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Zanu PF has begun preparations for the party’s annual conference to be held in December in Seke, Mashonaland East province.

Speaking during a provincial co-ordinating committee meeting held in Marondera yesterday, party provincial chairperson Joel Biggie Matiza said they have settled for Seke to be the host district as the party sets up committees to prepare for the event.

“By next week, committees will be established as we prepare for the annual conference. We deliberated on the venue, putting into consideration security issues as well as availability of accommodation. We cannot go to a place far away and without enough accommodation for the delegates.

“After deliberations, we have settled for Seke district, closer to Harare. The annual conference will be held at Mandedza High School,” he said.

This will be the second conference to be hosted by Zanu PF with President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the leader.

Zanu PF is famed for splashing huge sums of money during its annual jamborees.

Matiza warned party members to desist from factional politics.

“We do not want to hear rumours of people forming groups outside the party. Let’s desist from factionalism. If we are to implement this devolution process, we need people to unite. Devolution and unity go hand in hand,” he said.