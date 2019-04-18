Youths urged to shun drugs

By Farai Matiashe

President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday urged youths to shun drugs and concentrate more on their education as well as inventing new products useful for the country.

Addressing a children’s pre-independence party in Harare, Mnangagwa said youths should refrain from abusing alcoholic substances because that could affect their learning.

“You must respect your teachers, you must shun drugs and you must shun alcohol and substance abuse. Violence and other activities that may harm you, you must shun such activities,” he said.

Mnangagwa said it was essential for the youths to take part in innovations and inventions to enable them to create opportunities for themselves and others.

“I was impressed and encouraged by the quality of exhibitions during Research Council of Zimbabwe Symposium by some of you, your innovations and inventions. I challenge more of you across the country to participate in that symposium next year,” Mnangagwa said.

“These initiatives will empower you to develop viable enterprises and widen employment opportunities. Resources will be made available for teaching and learning materials as well as equipment and facilities to enable you to take part in this programme.”

Some pupils, especially those in the rural areas including Binga and Lupane walk up to 15 kilometres to get to the nearest school which is creating a barrier to access education.

The President said his government was committed to improve access to quality education which is in line with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals target four.

“The achievement of quality education will remain high on my agenda. We will accelerate the construction of more schools to ensure that no more leaner has to walk more than five kilometres to a school,” Mnangagwa said.