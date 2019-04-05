Woman arrested for killing toddler

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

TWENTY-EIGHT-YEAR-OLD Jane Machopa of village 3, Chigwendere homestead, Dombojena in Shurugwi was last week arrested for allegedly strangling her four-month-old son.

Acting Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the incident.

“We have a murder and attempted murder case where a woman who was sleeping with her four-month-old twin sons, killed one and pulled the other’s tongue for reasons not yet known,” Mukwende said.

“The matter is under investigation and we suspect that accused is mentally challenged because on the day in question she started acting strangely and after committing the crime she is said to have started laughing after being asked why she killed her son.”

Mukwende said on March 26 at around 11am, Machopa was with her husband, Enoch Chigwendere in Shurugwi town when she started behaving strangely. The following day at around 4am, Machopa allegedly strangled Zvamaziva to death while her husband was sleeping.

When the husband woke up, she found Machopa pulling the other son Saviour’s tongue and he asked what she was doing and she reportedly started laughing hysterically. Chigwendere took the two children to a neighbour, but Zvamaziva was already dead while Saviour was rushed to Shurugwi District Hospital where he is admitted.