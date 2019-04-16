Wife basher escapes jail

BY RICHARD MUPONDE

A CHIPINGE man, who assaulted his wife with a burning log, yesterday heaved a sigh of relief after she withdrew charges against him.

Reuben Mhlanga (46) assaulted his wife, Vimbai Mubonisi for delaying to give him a cellphone torch which she was using for lighting while cooking.

After being released from hospital, where she was being treated for serious burns, Mubonisi said she had forgiven her husband despite the fact that he had been convicted and was awaiting sentence.

She told Chipinge magistrate, Joshua Nembaware yesterday that she wanted to withdraw the charge of physical abuse as she feared her husband would lose his job and plunge the family into poverty.

“I have decided to withdraw the charges against my husband because if he is incarcerated I will suffer together with the children because he would lose his job. He is the breadwinner and above all I have also forgiven him for what he did to me because he apologised,” she said.

Mhlanga, of Smithfield Farm under Chief Mapungwana, had been convicted on his own plea of guilty to the charge and was remanded in custody to yesterday for sentencing.

Prosecutor, Shamiso Ncube told the court that on April 6, Mhlanga assaulted Mubonisi for refusing to give him the torch which she was using while preparing supper.

He slapped her thrice on the face, picked a burning log from the fireplace and used it to further assault her.

Mubonisi suffered serious burns on the face, hands and left breast.

She reported the matter to the police and was rushed to hospital.