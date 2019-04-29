Wasu lures artisanal miners

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

Artisanal miners around the mining town of Bindura flocked to Club 1160 on Saturday night to see the veteran dancer and musician Precious “Wasu Dacoda” Makwame live on stage with her Syndicate dance group.

Wasu is currently riding high on live shows with her latest album titled Kumazivandadzoka, set to be released next month, giving artisanal miners a good time dancing to sungura when she sampled her track Pemberai, which she featured sungura artiste Tatenda Pinjisi.

The Syndicate boss thanked the miners for exercising discipline at her show though she was afraid of the place following a horrific incident where two soldiers were allegedly killed by gold panners a few weeks ago.

“When we came to Bindura we were so much afraid of the artisanal miners after reading their suspected murder stories and the rampage by soldiers in assaulting residents, so we thought our show would be spoiled by violence or would flop, but thank God we had one of the finest shows here so far, we would like to thank the miners for being well disciplined,” she said.

Club 1160 proprietor Nyasha Muwomba also shared the same sentiments after witnessing a peaceful show at his club.

“I would like to thank the miners for being disciplined. We never witnessed any violence . . . no arrest was made; this shows maturity in our miners, who came to party and nothing else,” said the elated Muwomba.

Meanwhile, Wasu ended her weekend gigs with a family show yesterday at Charehwa Matombo bar in Budiriro, Harare with Pinjisi supporting her.