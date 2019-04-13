Unilever aids Cyclone Idai victims

BY RUTENDO MATANHIKE/VANESSA GONYE

FOOD, home and personal care products producer Unilever Zimbabwe has handed over hygiene-related products to assist towards meeting the basic needs of Cyclone Idai survivors to Higher Life Foundation and Oxfam International for distribution.

The donation consists of 1 280 cases of Domestos (25 600 units), 1 836 cases of Sunlight washing powder (36 720 units) and 2 077 cases of Lifebuoy bar soaps (149 544 units).

Unilever Zimbabwe country director Hillary Muzondiwa said there was need for those donating to the survivors to work together in ensuring their well-being and protection of the cyclone survivors.

“Risks of waterborne diseases such as cholera and typhoid are common in disaster-struck areas and we all need to combine our efforts to mitigate that. As leading producers of hygiene products, we saw it fit to continue giving support to survivors to mitigate such risks,” he said.

“The three products that were donated, namely Domestos, Lifebuoy soap and Sunlight washing powder, are known for their germ-killing properties.”

Oxfam Zimbabwe country director Marina van Dixhoorn commended Unilever and said the challenges being faced by cyclone victims called for humanitarian assistance.

“The pain and suffering of the people of Chipinge and Chimanimani should never be underestimated and calls for concerted efforts from all concerned parties. I would like to commend Unilever for their continued support of Oxfam work,” Dixhoorn said.

Meanwhile, First Capital Bank, in association with Barclays, yesterday handed over donations to World Vision for distribution to the cyclone survivors.

The bank donated products valued at ZWR$50 000, which included food items, stationery and blankets, among other things.

Speaking during the handover ceremony in Harare on Thursday, World Vision national director Emmanuel Isch said the donation would go a long way in assisting some of the people affected by the cyclone in Chipinge and Chimanimani.

“We appreciate the donation of household items such as blankets, toiletries, sanitary wear, stationery and food items; we will be able to distribute them to several hundred households in the next couple of days. These items are worth ZWR$50 000,” he said.

First Capital Bank managing director Sam Matsekete said the financial institution empathised with the affected communities, especially children, who could not fend for themselves.

“Children have a limited capacity to independently mobilise resources to help them adapt to stressful post-disaster circumstances. That is why, as First Capital Bank, we have procured goods worth ZWR$50 000,” he said.

Matsekete said staff members had also contributed towards assisting the affected communities.