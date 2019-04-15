Uganda coach taunts Warriors

Kampala — Uganda coach Sebastien Desabre says Zimbabwe has little chances of progressing from Group A at June’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

Uganda face hosts Egypt, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zimbabwe in their group games.

While acknowledging that Egypt and DRC pose a stern challenge to his team, Desabre spoke low of the Zimbabwe Warriors, describing them as the unlucky team of the group.

“Zimbabwe seems the least lucky team of the group, but I know their squad and their great qualities. The group is complicated even though Egypt is the favourite to top it and our team will compete for the second place spot,” Desabre told Goal.

“Facing the Egyptian team represents an obstacle although we have prior advantage since we are familiar with their team and previous encounters were difficult yet close with not much difference separating the two teams.

“We defeated them by one goal at our home stadium and lost in Egypt by a difference of one goal also. Everyone knows that we have an up and coming generation of players that no one should underestimate and it’s going to be difficult for anyone to defeat us.

“We know Congo very well and their players are special with regard to individual skills, we are facing opponents with high quality and we need to have good preparations for the finals taking into consideration the opponents we are going to face.”

Uganda and Egypt were in the same group at the 2017 Afcon finals, with the Pharaohs beating the Cranes 1-0.

Later on that year, Uganda edged Egypt 1-0 in a 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifier at home, before losing 1-0 away.

Uganda were under now Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic at the last Afcon tournament.



Goal