Two women up for armed robbery

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

TWO women, who were part of a terror gang arrested in connection with a number of armed robbery cases in Marondera and Goromonzi, were on Friday arraigned before Marondera magistrate Arnold Maburo.

The two were facing armed robbery and possession of ammunition charges.

Hazvineyi Masiyakurima (22), wife to the terror gang leader Solomon Nyamukondiwa (32) and Memory Mushonga (26) of Marondera were charged together with their male accomplices.

Masiyakurima, who is heavily pregnant was charged alongside her husband for unlawful possession of a firearm and live ammunition.

They will return to court on April 24 for trial.

On April 8, detectives who were investigating Nyamukondiwa received information that the suspect was residing at House Number 2448 Damofalls in Ruwa.

They raided the house and found Masiyakurima at home. With her consent, they searched the bedroom and recovered a Benard Elly 7x65mm pistol with seven

rounds.

Also recovered from the same room were 2×12 bore rounds, 3x9mm live rounds and 11×7,65mm live rounds.

Upon interrogation, Masiyakurima indicated that the recovered firearm belonged to her husband Nyamukondiwa. Masiyakurima was then made to lure her husband

which she did leading to the arrest of the suspect. The duo failed to produce a firearm licence.

In the other case, on March 14, at around lunch time, Mushonga and her accomplices met at Richflow Shop in Nyameni where she informed them that the complainant Sebastian Matsikiti (35) was keeping large sums of money at his house.

On the same day, the gang pounced on their unsuspecting victim.

Neighbours heard the complainant’s wife screaming and rushed to the scene. Nyamukondiwa allegedly fired two warning shots in the air resulting in the

residents scampering for cover. The gang then force-marched Matsikiti into his house, ransacked it and stole a Nokia Cellphone before getting away in his vehicle which had a black bag containing RTGS$1 200 and US$60.

The later dumped the vehicle at Corner Harare Drive and Arcturus Road after taking four wheel covers and a spare wheel. The police also recovered a 32/7,65

spent cartridge at the complainant’s house which matched with the Benard Elly found in possession of Nyamukondiwa.

The pistol was stolen from former judicial officer Jacqueline Vongai Pratt at her Goromonzi Farm during an armed robbery in February.

Nyamukondiwa and his accomplice Ephraim Alfas (32) are facing five counts of armed robbery and will return to court on May 3 for trial.