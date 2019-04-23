Triangle pile misery on Bosso

HIGHLANDERS……….0

TRIANGLE……….(1)1

VICTORY continues to elude fading Bulawayo giants Highlanders who suffered yet another Castle Lager Premier Soccer League defeat, this time to Triangle at Barbourfields (BF) Stadium yesterday.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

It was their second defeat after losing to Harare City last weekend following two draws to Black Rhinos and Caps United.

Highlanders have so far picked up a meagre two points from a possible 12.

Triangle got their first league win over Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium since they were promoted to the top league, courtesy of a solitary goal by Nyasha Chintuli in the 33rd minute.

The goal came from a counter-attack following a Highlanders onslaught.

Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu observed that his boys missed a glut of chances in the game.

“All principles of football were applied, but it was not our day. In the first half we were kept in our own half for long and that is where we lost it. Lapse of concentration and communication from our central defence cost us that goal,” Ndlovu said.

It was all joy for his counterpart Taurayi Mangwiro who said he had never emerged from BF with a win until yesterday.

“It is a very important victory. I had tried with several teams, but I have always come out with draws at BF. I told my boys that there is always a first time for everything and I am happy we did just that. We had to resolutely defend and suck a lot of pressure in the second half. We managed to hang in there and crossed the finishing line. In the past we would show a lot of respect (for Highlanders) and this time we did not sit back, but took the game to them,” Mangwiro said.

Both sides had their fair share of chances and Triangle could have killed the contest in the second half, but were profligate.

Highlanders played without their regular wing-backs Mbongeni Ndlovu (injured) and the suspended McClive Photo, while Bukhosi Ncube, who played right-back, had to be pulled out injured in the 16th minute.

Mbekezeli Sibanda played at the left-back, while midfielder Adrian Silla and Godfrey Makaruse upfront had poor game.

The coming in of Prince Dube in the second half for Makaruse did not provide the required impetus.

Teams:

Highlanders: A Sibanda, B Ncube (A Mbeba 16′), M Sibanda, T Ndlovu, P Muduhwa, N Masuku, G Makaruse (P Dube 50′), A Silla (B Banda 58′), T Makanda, B Sibanda, R Lunga

Triangle: M Chang, P Tonha, A Chivheya, D Dzvinyai, K Chigwida, R Kawondera, P Manhanga (D Mudadi 68′), G Bero, T January, N Chintuli (S Makoni 68′), C Dhuwa