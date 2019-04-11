Terry Afrika offers apology

BY DEMETRIA MANYONGA

LOCAL afro-jazz musician Terry Afrika has apologised to his fans for failure to launch his debut album two weeks ago as earlier promised.

The musician cited the high costs involved for the failure to launch the album, Matindingoma, which was scheduled for March 29.

Terry Afrika said his management also felt it prudent that they first release their two singles ahead of the 10-track album.

The first single, Unenge Mukoko, a collaboration with urban groover Ngoni Kambarami, was released on Tuesday, but it is not part of the album.

“We postponed the album release because of the singles which are not yet released,” Afrika told NewsDay Life & Style.

“After we put the number of discs, we want everything else to be in order. We will release it because we want the album to reach everyone in all corners of the country within a space of two weeks. Our funds are not yet enough since a lot money is needed for the project.”

Terry Afrika rose to fame in 2017 after he released the song Sarura Wako, which was a collaborative effort with Tocky Vibes and songstress Pah Chihera. After that, he did a number of singles that featured other artistes like Ex-Q.

He said they would soon announce the new release dates for the album.