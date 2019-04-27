TelOne wary of DeMbare backlash

BY FORTUNE MBELE

NEWboys TelOne coach Jairos Tapera is not reading much into Dynamos’ recent poor run of form, saying the Glamour Boys are capable of turning the tables as the two sides clash in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie at Barbourfields Stadium tomorrow.

Tapera said Dynamos would be revitalised following the appointment of Tonderai Ndiraya as coach, but added his team would be well-prepared for their match tomorrow.

The TelOne gaffer is pleased with the way his team has started, where they have picked up five points after a win against Bulawayo Chiefs, two draws (Herentals

and Yadah) and a defeat to ZPC Kariba.

“In the first four games that we have played the integration has been superb and I think we have done well. We wait for our first big one on Sunday (tomorrow) against Dynamos. Dynamos can never be underestimated. They will come with vigour and new energy. Remember, when Manchester United fired (Jose) Mourinho and in came the new coach (Ole Gunnar Solskjaer), they went on to win five of six games on the trot, and that is what Dynamos are capable of doing. But we have also prepared well. We will not change what we have been doing,” he said.

He said the vociferous Dynamos faithful crowd will not affect his side.

“We have played all our games away from home and playing in front of a big crowd is part and parcel of the motivation for the boys. It is an opportunity for the young players to showcase themselves.”

Their only injury concern is that of captain James Jam, who is struggling with a knee injury, but there is hope that he would still take part in the match.

“He (Jam) has a knee problem and we managed the pain and he played against Yadah, but he has not been training and I am only hoping that by tomorrow, he will be okay,” he said.