Teen caged four years for burglary

A SERIAL thief, who had become a pain to Mutare residents was last Thursday jailed for 80 months by magistrate Tendai Mahwe.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Blessing Njeza (19) appeared in court last week, facing five counts of unlawful entry.

Mahwe, however, suspended 32 months on condition that Njeza does not commit a similar offence in five years.

He will serve an effective four years behind bars.

According to prosecutor Chris Munyuku, on March 26, 2019 at around 8am, Njeza broke into Raphael Musizvashata’s bedroom and stole a satchel containing three wrist watches, a driver’s licence, bank cards and a national identity card.

Musizvashata made a police report on the same day.

On April 14, 2019, Njeza was arrested by police detectives after a tip-off in Mutare. The value of lost goods were valued at $270.

In the second count, Njeza broke into the home of Tawanda Musungo (26) at Mutare Teachers’ College where he stole a cellphone and a full chicken all valued at $167.

During his crime spree, he stole property worth over $1 000 between April 5 and 10 in the eastern city.

Some of the complainants were not named in court papers.