TB patient dies at traditional healer’s shrine

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

Police in Sadza, Mashonaland East are investigating a case in which a 38-year-old Mbare woman died at a self-proclaimed traditional healer’s shrine after she allegedly consumed a herbal concoction.

Netsai Mupfurutsa of Mushongandebvu in Mbare travelled to sangoma Edson Dick’s homestead in Mahachi village, under Chief Neshangwe where she died after the traditional healer allegedly gave her some herbs.

Police are treating the case as suspected poisoning.

Acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere yesterday confirmed the incident and said they were still investigating the matter.

“I confirm receiving a report on the death of a Harare woman in Sadza. Investigations are currently underway to establish what transpired on the day and what caused her death,” he said.

On April 22, the deceased, a tuberculosis patient, was accompanied by her sister Faith Mupfurutsa (40) to Dick’s homestead seeking treating for her ailment.

The traditional healer administered some herbs to the deceased who started vomiting uncontrollably. Her condition deteriorated and she died at the shrine.

Faith reported the matter at Sadza Police Station who attended the scene and conveyed the body to Sadza Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.