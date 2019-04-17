Sungura galore in Uzumba

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

THE usually sleepy district of Uzumba will, on Independence Day, awake to the blurring sound of sungura music as some of the country’s finest sungura artistes are set to perform at Katiyo Business Centre, with thousands of villagers from as far afield as Pfungwe expected to attend.

The gala, which will be part of Independence Day celebrations, has attracted Nicholas Zakaria, Obert Chari (pictured), Franco Slomo and Dendera ace Allan Chimbetu, among a host of others.

Popular Jerusarema-Mbende traditional dance group Ngoma Dzepasi will spice up the event in Uzumba — the traditional home of the Unesco-recognised dance routine.

Uzumba legislator Simbaneuta Mudarikwa, who is organising the gala, said the fiesta would also give the rural folks a chance to meet with their favourite sungura artistes live-in-performance.

“We are going to converge at Katiyo Business Centre for the traditional Independence Day celebrations, where the President’s speech will be read out. However, after that it will be time for music and dance. We have secured all the artistes that the villagers demanded and we are looking forward to a memorable night,” he said.

The fast-rising Chari, who leads the Hakireni Stars, will be the centre of attraction as he will be performing in the area for first time.

Chari is known for his hit-song Mebho, which has become like a national anthem, especially among the rural folks.

Katiyo in Uzumba is historically known for the fierce battle between the Rhodesian Forces and guerrillas during the liberation, where more than 10 liberation war fighters lost their lives. A monument has since been erected to honour the fallen heroes.