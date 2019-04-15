Stampede at Young Igwe show

BY SIMBARASHE SITHOLE

THERE was a stampede at sungura musician Peter “Young Igwe” Moyo’s Mvurwi show on Friday night at Mzansi Lounge.

The Utakaka Express frontman, who was being supported by upcoming Mvurwi-based Afro-fusion musician Innocent Samwa of the Richtary Band, took to the stage at 11pm.

The melee occurred at the bar’s entrance as revellers, who had been milling around waiting for Moyo to take to the stage, jostled to enter.

The musician’s security team, together with members of the police, had a torrid time restoring order.

Moyo, who is set to release a new album titled Mwana Wemurozvi, did not disappoint on stage as he also sampled some of his new tracks.

His publicist, Brilliant Ndlovu, said the forthcoming album was almost complete, but they were yet to set the release date.

“We are going to release the album soon. Our plan was to launch the album this coming Thursday, but we have agreed to have a polished work first. On the

number of tracks, we are not sure yet whether we shall release a six or eight-track album. But we are most likely to have six tracks and carry forward the

remaining two tracks to our fifth album,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mzansi proprietor, Prince Chipende, said he was shocked by the turnout as he did not anticipate such a high number.

“I was really shocked to see such a bumper crowd. My bar proved to be too small for Peter Moyo. I never expected that and that shows that he is growing big in sungura,” he said.

“When I took him, I knew he would pull a big crowd, but not as big as the one that came. I’m happy for the young man. It seems he has gained his balance in

sungura.”

Fans expressed satisfaction with the Young Igwe’s performance after parting with $8.