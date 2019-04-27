Spotlight on Madinda

BY Sports Reporter

The spotlight falls back on Highlanders coach Madinda Ndlovu as he presides over the team’s fifth Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match of the season, where they will be looking to win their first set of three points in the campaign.

Alarm bells have started to ring for Bosso, who have picked up just two points so far.

Murmurs of dissent among the Bosso faithfuls have reached fever pitch, with the team failing to post good results despite last season’s rebuilding effort.

Some of the fans have already called on the club management to get rid of Madinda and replace him with either his assistant Bekithemba “Super” Ndlovu or to

recall Rahman Gumbo, who previously won titles with the club.

But Madinda has remained defiant, saying the results that the team was producing were a product of botched pre-season preparations, adding that the team missed weeks of training due to player unrest over unpaid salaries and allowances.

Last year, Madinda got a year’s reprieve after he declared 2018 as a year for restructuring the team.

How much more time can he buy with the botched preparations mantra, one wonders.

Today, they take on Mushowani, who were only promoted to the topflight this season, and one can only imagine the consequences of a defeat or another draw.

Bosso are already eight points behind log leaders FC Platinum and are much closer to the bottom team Bulawayo City, who are yet to register a point.

Those statistics doesn’t make a good reading for the fervent Bosso supporters and they will be demanding an immediate turnaround.

Bosso’s two visists to Harare so far only yielded one point after a draw against Black Rhinos, while they were over run by Harare City at Rufaro Stadium.

They face a tricky Mushowani side, who despite collecting just one point so far, have shown they are capable of big things.

They held FC Platinum to a draw at Rufaro Stadium recently and will fancy their chances against the fading giants.