Sheasham remain on top

TRAILBLAZING Zifa Central Region Division One side Sheasham continued with their blistering form to maintain pole position following a narrow 1-0 win over Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium on Sunday.

With 12 points on their tally, the John Nyikadzino-coached side remain the only side with a perfect record in the league so far, where they are yet to drop a point or concede a goal.

Finhu Finhu as they are fondly known, are this year’s title favourites, judging from their boisterous exploits despite unforgiving fixtures.

In other games played over the weekend, MSU edged Vumbachikwe 1-0, while Ivan Hoe beat newcomers Filabusi 2-0 at Baghdad Stadium in Kwekwe.

Black Eagles and Beitbridge-based Dulibadzimu settled for a share of the spoils following a goalless draw while Kwekwe United and ZRP Gweru drew one-all.

Newbies Gokwe North and Dendairy also drew one-all at Nyamuroro Stadium in Gokwe.

Perennial championship contenders WhaWha collected their first set of maximum points this season following a 2-0 win over Shurugwi side Real BVM.

The result saw Real BVM dropping to the bottom of the log table.

Second-placed FC Platinum U-19, who are the reserve side of the current Premier Soccer League champions FC Platinum, maintained their winning formula as they narrowly beat Venue FC 1-0 at Minda Stadium in Mapisa. The platinum miners now have 11 points on their tally, just a point behind log leaders Sheasham.

Meanwhile, last season’s runners-up, ZPC Munyati fell 2-1 at the hands of lowly-Blanket Mine.

The power utility outfit has been struggling since the departure of gaffer Tendai Chikuni, who is now at Ngezi Platinum.

They were also hit by a massive player exodus that saw them lose key players that include Bruno Mtigo and Blessing Sahondo who followed Chikuni’s path to Ngezi, while Alpha Shirichena joined Sheasham.