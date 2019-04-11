Selmor introduces KwaTuku shows

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

AFRO-JAZZ musician Selmor Mtukudzi is not turning back on preserving his late father Oliver Mtukudzi’s music legacy as she introduces monthly shows for Tuku Music fans dubbed KwaTuku, beginning with an Independence Eve concert slated for April 17 at Hellenics Sports Club in Eastlea, Harare.

The award-winning songstress told NewsDay Life & Style that information regarding the programme would be released through her official Facebook page.

“We will release the specific dates and venues. We are receiving invitations from several people in different towns across the nation and even those abroad,” she said.

On her Facebook page, Selmor said because of the overwhelming public demand, they were going to hold another show on the eve of Independence Day at Hellenics Sports Club.

“In my continued effort to keep my father’s performing spirit alive, we have come up with a monthly show, KwaTuku that will keep all the Tuku Music fans satisfied,” she said.

“Please, join us this and every month, as long as we are in the country, for one night only of enjoying the music that we love so much.”

Fans have reacted positively to the update with some inviting her to perform in their respective towns.

The entry fee for the show that is being sponsored by The Water Guy, Aratas Corporation and ZARK Zimbabwe, is RTGS$10.

Supporting artistes include DJ Cables, Sasha and Talking Guitars.

On March 29, Selmor hosted Tuku – The Music Lives On Concert at Andy Millar Hall supported by Sulumani Chimbetu, Jah Seed, Sasha, Andy Muridzo, Jah Signal, Steve Makoni and many more.