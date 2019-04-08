Selmor ‘anointed’ by Tuku: Melody

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

SELMOR Mtukudzi’s mother, Melody Murape, last week said she was confident that her daughter will be able to keep her late father’s music legacy alive following a superb performance alongside her sister Sandra during the Selmor Mtukudzi and Friends — Tuku Music Lives On Concert.

Murape, who was Tuku’s first wife, told NewsDay Life & Style on the sidelines of the show that she believed Tuku had anointed Selmor heiress.

“From what I have witnessed at this concert I am satisfied that Selmor is carrying forward her father’s music legacy. Through her performance alongside her sister Sandra I believe Selmor has been anointed by her father,” she said.

“I was not expecting such a crowd. I want to thank Zimbabweans for the support. They should keep on supporting her so that Tuku’s music will not die as long as Selmor is there.

Selmor has shown the presence of her father. I wanted to cry because it felt like it was Tuku playing. I believe it is him (Tuku) who is blessing his daughters. Sandra’s dressing really surprised me. She resembled Oliver Mtukudzi.”

Businessman-cum-music promoter Thompson Dondo of Impala Car Rentals who was impressed by Selmor’s performance rewarded the Afro-jazz songbird with a Mazda Demio 2 last week.

Selmor and Sandra reincarnated Tuku on stage as they played with aplomb, backed by some of their late father’s Black Spirits band members Piki Kasamba and Never Mpofu.

“Selmor’s performance won the hearts of the many who attended the concert and I was also among those who were delighted so I decided to give her the car to use for her music errands,” Dondo said.

Dondo said he was just extending the gesture to Selmor because he had a good working relationship with her father when he hosted him at different concerts locally and abroad.

Music promoter Josh Hozheri of 105 Promotions said they were going to do more shows with Selmor and they have since lined up shows in Bulawayo and Beitbridge later this month.

“I am pleased with Selmor, she is promising to be the next thing to happen and I am sure if we are to organise the Big Five concert, end of year, she is going to be part of the artistes performing there,” he said.