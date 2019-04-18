Second NAMA gong excites Likwa kaNcube

BY SINDISO DUBE

POET and musician Likwa kaNcube, who won his second National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) gong for outstanding poet in the spoken word, category, is ecstatic over the win.

Likwa’s first Nama award was in 2015, and this past weekend he bagged his second, which he was in contest with Mercy Dhliwayo and Beloved Maridzanere at a ceremony held at the Harare International Conference Centre on Saturday night.

Likwa was given the award for his 2018 album, Ngaliwe, which carried tracks such as Nomalanga and Ngiqome.

Likwa told NewsDay Life & Style that he felt honoured to be awarded a national gong for the second time.

“It’s an honour for me to be nominated and eventually win the gong which cuts across the nation. It means I am doing well in the arts industry and this win means qhubeka (carry on). This win inspires me to carry on with my works; it empowers and gives me more courage in doing the works of art, knowing that the nation is watching as I entertain and educate through my works,” he said.

“It’s not easy entertaining people with only words. This award also means a lot for my home city — Bulawayo. It’s a recognition of our city and its rich culture.”

Likwa said he wanted to do more to build his brand using videos this year.

“This year, it’s all about building an audience with visuals. I will be doing more videos for my old and new works, and also I will use YouTube to do interact with fans through videos. Currently, we have videos for Nomalanga and Ngiqome. We need about five more or maybe have them all in a DVD to cap a good year,” Likwa said.