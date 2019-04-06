Rugby returnees Mutare Sports Club take on HSC

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

MUTARE Sports Club clash with Harare Sports Club in the capital today in the Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) Super Six League.

The newly-formed Super Six League consists of Old Georgians, Old Hararians, Matabeleland Warriors, Old Miltonians, Harare Sports Club and Mutare Sports Club.

ZRU abandoned the national league almost five years ago due to sponsorship constraints.

In an interview with NewsDay Weekender Sport yesterday, Mutare head coach Mackenzie Munetsi said he was targeting a good start despite their status as underdogs.

He said the league came as a huge blessing to rugby players in Manicaland, as they would now get the much-needed exposure.

“We are hoping for a positive start, but Harare Sports is a good team. We are bracing for a bruising match,” Munetsi said

“As Mutare Sports Club, we are very happy to be part of this interesting league, it is a positive development. Our boys will be able to gain good experience and exposure playing at such a high level of competition.

“It will expose my boys to high levels of rugby and by the end of the season, we will be a far much better team.”

The league will be played on a home and away basis, with each team expected to play 10 matches during the season.

After the Harare Sports Club match, the Shumbaz, as they are affectionately known, Mutare will host Old Miltonians at their home turf.

In other matches lined up this weekend, Old Miltonians will host Matabeleland Warriors, while Old Georgians will tackle Old Hararians.