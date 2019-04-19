RTG shells out $2,5m on Byo hotel rehab

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

THE Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) has invested about $2,5 million in the refurbishment of its Bulawayo hotel, an official has said.

In a statement yesterday, RTG operations director Tichawona Hwingwiri said the hotel, which underwent a major plumbing refurbishment since February 2019, was now open and fully operational.

The scope of the refurbishment was not limited to plumbing work alone, but also covered the overhaul of the hotel’s entire guest in-room bathrooms, the replacement of the critical in-room fixtures and windows.

“The plumbing technology which we have installed at Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel is called mepla (metal and plastic). It is the latest technology in the world. BRH is one of the first institutions in Zimbabwe to use this technology,” Hwingwiri said.

“Given that the hotel was closed for the past two months, we also took this opportunity to re-paint both the hotel’s interior and exterior. Our priority as RTG is to deliver superior, seamless refreshing experiences to our guests at all times. This is the first major plumbing refurbishment of this hotel since it was built in 1952,” he said.

Hwingwiri said they had modernised their in-room guest bathrooms, which have been completely overhauled and re-designed with new modern fixtures to deliver an enhanced bathroom experience.

Other works done on the hotel include the replacement of all windows with contemporary single and double glazed aluminium bronze-tinted, glare-reduction windows. The double-glazed windows will address the external noise concerns as they sound-proof the hotel.

The food experience has also been improved, with a revamped food serving station in the Loziba Restaurant, which serves both buffet and a la carte meals.

“Ambience is a critical element when it comes to the food experience. Our guests can look forward to a new look and inviting food station area with a new design. The wall and floor tiling were all replaced,” he said.

The hotel group also indicated that it would begin the installation of two brand new guest lifts in May and planned to complete this process by the end of July.

The Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel is the second largest in the group, with 181 guest bedrooms and 10 conference rooms catering for both small and larger groups.